ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has commiserated with Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani over the death of his beloved grand mother.

In his condolence message to Zahid Akram Durrani and his father, the leader of opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani, the speaker expressed deep sorrow and regret at the death of Akram Khan Durrani's mother and Zahid Akram Durrani's grandmother and termed it as an irreparable loss to the bereaved family.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the departed soul in eternal rest and console those deeply pained by her death.