NA speaker condemns attack on convoy in Kurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday condemned the shooting at a vehicle convoy in Lower Kurram, terming it a cowardly act.

The speaker wished a speedy recovery for the deputy commissioner of Kurram and FC officials, stating that the firing incident in Kurram district is a conspiracy to disrupt peace agreements.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that miscreants attempting to destabilize peace in Kurram would not be tolerated. He called on both sides to maintain peace and uphold the agreed-upon peace settlements.