NA Speaker Condemns Attack On FC Headquarters In Bannu
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters in Bannu, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives of security personnel.
The Speaker paid glowing tribute to the martyred soldiers and extended heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families, saying he fully shared their grief. He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for patience and strength to the families. He said that cowardly acts of terrorism could never weaken the resolve of the nation.
He affirmed that the sacrifices of the martyrs would never go in vain and that the entire country stood proud of its brave sons.
He further said that “Indian-sponsored mischief and Kharijite elements” were a threat to regional peace, but stressed that security forces’ operations against terrorists were commendable and essential for stability.
The Speaker reiterated that both Parliament and the nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the families of the martyrs in this time of grief.
Recent Stories
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Facilities at Dera’s Rescue 1122 stations reviewed5 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condemns attack on FC Headquarters in Bannu5 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of senior photojournalist Jahangir Chaudhry's brother15 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Quetta suicide attack on BNP rally15 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker expresses grief over flood devastation, lauds flood relief initiatives of Punjab CM25 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews performance of senior officers, sets security priorities35 minutes ago
-
Theft gang busted, valuables , cash recovered35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to launch 11 professional training programs under CPEC Phase-II35 minutes ago
-
Hospital admin identifies quack,hands over to police1 hour ago
-
Man gunned down, fellow injured over old enmity1 hour ago
-
420 food hampers distributed among flood-hit families in Gujrat1 hour ago
-
Associate degree replace BS programs in KP1 hour ago