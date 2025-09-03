Open Menu

NA Speaker Condemns Attack On FC Headquarters In Bannu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 02:40 PM

NA Speaker condemns attack on FC Headquarters in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters in Bannu, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives of security personnel.

The Speaker paid glowing tribute to the martyred soldiers and extended heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families, saying he fully shared their grief. He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for patience and strength to the families. He said that cowardly acts of terrorism could never weaken the resolve of the nation.

He affirmed that the sacrifices of the martyrs would never go in vain and that the entire country stood proud of its brave sons.

He further said that “Indian-sponsored mischief and Kharijite elements” were a threat to regional peace, but stressed that security forces’ operations against terrorists were commendable and essential for stability.

The Speaker reiterated that both Parliament and the nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the families of the martyrs in this time of grief.

Recent Stories

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

15 hours ago
 205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

15 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

15 hours ago
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

15 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

15 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

15 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

15 hours ago
 Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s su ..

Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..

15 hours ago
 Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Ba ..

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan