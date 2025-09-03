NA Speaker condemns attack on FC Headquarters in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters in Bannu, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives of security personnel.

The Speaker paid glowing tribute to the martyred soldiers and extended heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families, saying he fully shared their grief. He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for patience and strength to the families. He said that cowardly acts of terrorism could never weaken the resolve of the nation.

He affirmed that the sacrifices of the martyrs would never go in vain and that the entire country stood proud of its brave sons.

He further said that “Indian-sponsored mischief and Kharijite elements” were a threat to regional peace, but stressed that security forces’ operations against terrorists were commendable and essential for stability.

The Speaker reiterated that both Parliament and the nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the families of the martyrs in this time of grief.