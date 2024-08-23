NA Speaker condemns attack on police vans in Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Friday strongly condemned the attack on two police vans in Rahim Yar Khan.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of police personnel in the incident, the Speaker extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and wished a swift recovery for the injured officers.

He said that the sacrifices made by the police and security forces in the fight against terrorism and in maintaining law and order in the country will not be in vain.

In his statement, Ayaz Sadiq paid tribute to the martyred policemen and prayed for their elevated ranks.