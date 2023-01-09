ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Acting Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Monday strongly condemned the bomb attack on the residence of Member National Assembly (MNA) Nasir Khan Musazai.

In a statement, the speaker and acting speaker said the bomb attack at the residence of Nasir Khan Musazai in Peshawar was shameful and such events are aimed at sabotaging the peaceful atmosphere of the country.

He thanked Allah Almighty for keeping the MNA and family safe in the attack.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to arrest and punish the accused involved in the incident.

The Speaker and Acting speaker expressed their best wishes for Nasir Khan and his family.