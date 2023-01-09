UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Condemns Grenade Attack At Nasir Khan Musazai's Residence

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM

NA speaker condemns grenade attack at Nasir Khan Musazai's residence

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Acting Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Monday strongly condemned the bomb attack on the residence of Member National Assembly (MNA) Nasir Khan Musazai.

In a statement, the speaker and acting speaker said the bomb attack at the residence of Nasir Khan Musazai in Peshawar was shameful and such events are aimed at sabotaging the peaceful atmosphere of the country.

He thanked Allah Almighty for keeping the MNA and family safe in the attack.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to arrest and punish the accused involved in the incident.

The Speaker and Acting speaker expressed their best wishes for Nasir Khan and his family.

Related Topics

Attack National Assembly Peshawar Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Nasir Family Best

Recent Stories

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood rec ..

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood reconstruction

39 minutes ago
 Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

2 hours ago
 Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs wor ..

Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs worth $100m

2 hours ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakista ..

Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan' underway in Geneva today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.