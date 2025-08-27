NA Speaker condemns Indian water aggression, expresses solidarity with flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday strongly condemned India’s “water terrorism,” holding it responsible for the devastating floods that have wreaked havoc across Punjab.

In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, widespread displacement and destruction of properties caused by the calamity.

The Speaker said heavy monsoon rains, compounded by India’s unannounced release of excess water into transboundary rivers, had dangerously elevated river levels, inflicting severe hardships on the population.

He termed India’s abrupt discharge of an unprecedented volume of water a grave violation of international law and bilateral protocols, warning that such unilateral actions threaten regional stability and violate established norms of riparian conduct.

“This inhumane and unlawful act has triggered catastrophic flooding, inflicting trillions of rupees in economic losses and causing irreparable damage to life and infrastructure,” the Speaker stated, warning that such unilateral actions by India undermine regional stability and breach internationally accepted norms of riparian conduct.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq assured that Parliament and the entire nation stand in full solidarity with the affected families during this testing time, directing the relevant institutions and district administrations to ensure timely and effective relief and rescue operations in flood-hit areas, emphasizing the need for concrete measures to support displaced and vulnerable communities.

The Speaker also appealed the residents living along riverbanks to relocate to safer areas as a precautionary measure and advised the public to adopt all necessary safety protocols in view.