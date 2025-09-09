NA Speaker condemns Israeli airstrike on Doha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday strongly condemned the Israeli bombing at Doha, calling it a grave violation of international law and human rights.

In a statement, he said that the attack on Qatar was an assault on the country’s sovereignty and integrity.

The Speaker urged the international community to immediately take notice of Israeli aggression and ensure the protection of Qatar’s unarmed population. He warned that Israeli fascism poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability, adding that Israel’s hands are stained with the blood of countless innocent Palestinians.

Speaker expressed deep concern over the international community’s silence on Israeli terrorism, calling it alarming. He urged immediate action to address Israeli aggression.

The Speaker noted that Israel is openly violating international laws. Expressing solidarity with Qatar’s parliament and people, he reaffirmed that Pakistan’s parliament and nation stand shoulder to shoulder with Qatar.