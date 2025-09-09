Open Menu

NA Speaker Condemns Israeli Airstrike On Doha

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 10:10 PM

NA Speaker condemns Israeli airstrike on Doha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday strongly condemned the Israeli bombing at Doha, calling it a grave violation of international law and human rights.

In a statement, he said that the attack on Qatar was an assault on the country’s sovereignty and integrity.

The Speaker urged the international community to immediately take notice of Israeli aggression and ensure the protection of Qatar’s unarmed population. He warned that Israeli fascism poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability, adding that Israel’s hands are stained with the blood of countless innocent Palestinians.

Speaker expressed deep concern over the international community’s silence on Israeli terrorism, calling it alarming. He urged immediate action to address Israeli aggression.

The Speaker noted that Israel is openly violating international laws. Expressing solidarity with Qatar’s parliament and people, he reaffirmed that Pakistan’s parliament and nation stand shoulder to shoulder with Qatar.

Recent Stories

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

54 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

2 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

55 minutes ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

55 minutes ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

57 minutes ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

5 hours ago
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

57 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points

57 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

57 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fish ..

China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix ..

Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties w ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan