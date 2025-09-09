NA Speaker Condemns Israeli Airstrike On Doha
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday strongly condemned the Israeli bombing at Doha, calling it a grave violation of international law and human rights.
In a statement, he said that the attack on Qatar was an assault on the country’s sovereignty and integrity.
The Speaker urged the international community to immediately take notice of Israeli aggression and ensure the protection of Qatar’s unarmed population. He warned that Israeli fascism poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability, adding that Israel’s hands are stained with the blood of countless innocent Palestinians.
Speaker expressed deep concern over the international community’s silence on Israeli terrorism, calling it alarming. He urged immediate action to address Israeli aggression.
The Speaker noted that Israel is openly violating international laws. Expressing solidarity with Qatar’s parliament and people, he reaffirmed that Pakistan’s parliament and nation stand shoulder to shoulder with Qatar.
Recent Stories
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant
Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari
Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT urges to take precautions against dengue spread2 minutes ago
-
Public, private efforts vital for provision of employment to youth: Governor2 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker pays tribute to Shaheed Major Adnan Aslam3 minutes ago
-
Employable Digital Skills Initiative to transform youth lives: SACM3 minutes ago
-
Taxila couple arrested for allegedly torturing 9-year-old domestic worker3 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Israeli airstrike on Doha3 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhygienic food establishments in Chiniot13 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers review river Indus embankments in Kotri13 minutes ago
-
9 illegal arm holders apprehended during crackdown13 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates Rana Sanaullah on being elected as Senator23 minutes ago
-
Civil servants backbone of state, Says Governor Kundi23 minutes ago
-
Over 19.7 mln children vaccinated against Polio32 minutes ago