NA Speaker Condemns Israeli Minister's Statement Of Using Nuclear Weapons On Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2023 | 08:10 PM

NA Speaker condemns Israeli Minister's statement of using nuclear weapons on Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has strongly condemned the Israeli minister's statement about using nuclear weapons on the Gaza Strip.

The threat of using nuclear weapons on innocent Palestinians is a testament to Israeli brutality and warmongering, said the NA Speaker in a statement on Sunday.

Ashraf said Israel, in lust for power, was bombing Gaza indiscriminately, where millions of Palestinian citizens, especially children, women, and the elderly, have become victims of its aggression. He urged the world powers to take immediate steps to stop Israel's insanity and war frenzy.

"We share the suffering of our Palestinian brothers and sisters and will continue to help them in every possible way," the NA Speaker remarked.

