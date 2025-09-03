Open Menu

NA Speaker Condemns Quetta Suicide Attack On BNP Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 02:30 PM

NA Speaker condemns Quetta suicide attack on BNP rally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has strongly condemned the suicide attack on the Balochistan National Party (BNP) rally at Sariab Road in Quetta, terming it a cowardly and shameful act of terrorism.

The Speaker expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience for their loved ones.

He thanked Allah Almighty for the safety of Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who remained unharmed in the attack.

Mr Sadiq said that terrorists targeting innocent citizens and political workers were enemies of humanity.

He alleged that “Indian-sponsored elements were attempting to destabilise peace in Balochistan. The Speaker affirmed that such cowardly acts could not shake the nation’s resolve in the fight against terrorism.

