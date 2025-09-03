NA Speaker Condemns Quetta Suicide Attack On BNP Rally
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has strongly condemned the suicide attack on the Balochistan National Party (BNP) rally at Sariab Road in Quetta, terming it a cowardly and shameful act of terrorism.
The Speaker expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience for their loved ones.
He thanked Allah Almighty for the safety of Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who remained unharmed in the attack.
Mr Sadiq said that terrorists targeting innocent citizens and political workers were enemies of humanity.
He alleged that “Indian-sponsored elements were attempting to destabilise peace in Balochistan. The Speaker affirmed that such cowardly acts could not shake the nation’s resolve in the fight against terrorism.
Recent Stories
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar grieved over death of senior photojournalist Jahangir Chaudhry's brother1 minute ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Quetta suicide attack on BNP rally1 minute ago
-
NA Speaker expresses grief over flood devastation, lauds flood relief initiatives of Punjab CM11 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews performance of senior officers, sets security priorities21 minutes ago
-
Theft gang busted, valuables , cash recovered21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to launch 11 professional training programs under CPEC Phase-II21 minutes ago
-
Hospital admin identifies quack,hands over to police51 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down, fellow injured over old enmity51 minutes ago
-
420 food hampers distributed among flood-hit families in Gujrat51 minutes ago
-
Associate degree replace BS programs in KP51 minutes ago
-
Four injured in roof collapse incident1 hour ago
-
MD WASA denies news of sewerage project funds being withheld:1 hour ago