NA Speaker Condemns Suicide Attack On Security Convoy In N. Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 11:10 PM

NA speaker condemns suicide attack on security convoy in N. Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of the security force in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

The Speaker expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the martyred and prayed to Allah Almighty to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Speaker said the entire nation stands with its security forces for the complete elimination of terrorists and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel.

More Stories From Pakistan

