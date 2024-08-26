NA Speaker Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kalat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kalat that resulted in the tragic loss of lives among police, Levies personnel, and civilians.
In a condolence message, he expressed deep sorrow over the loss and paid tribute to the martyred officers.
The Speaker extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, and said that law enforcement officers have rendered immense sacrifices to eradicate terrorism from the country.
He said that those involved in terrorism deserved no leniency and must be dealt with an iron hand.
Ayaz Sadiq reiterated that these cowardly acts of terrorism will not weaken the nation's resolve to fight against terrorism. He vowed that the battle will continue until the last terrorist was eliminated.
The Speaker also prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks, patience for their families, and the swift recovery of the injured.
