Open Menu

NA Speaker Condemns Terrorist Attack On PAF Training Air Base

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM

NA Speaker condemns terrorist attack on PAF training air base

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has condemned the terrorist attack on a training air base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Mianwali.

The NA Speaker, in a statement issued here on Saturday, paid tribute to the security forces for thwarting the terrorist attack on the PAF training air base.

"Terrorists are resorting to cowardly acts to achieve their nefarious goals," said the NA Speaker.

He said our armed forces are committed to completing the eradication of terrorism, adding that such acts of terrorists cannot shake the spirit of security forces.

Ashraf said the entire nation stands with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist National Assembly Mianwali

Recent Stories

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Isl ..

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Islamabad

26 minutes ago
 Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodb ..

Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodbath of Kashmiris in IIOJK

38 minutes ago
 Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF train ..

Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF training air base in Mianwali

42 minutes ago
 PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportuniti ..

PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportunities to take part in elections

46 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand ma ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand maintain run-rate in crucial mat ..

54 minutes ago
 WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers tha ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers that support sustainable cities, ..

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pa ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists k ..

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

14 hours ago
 Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

14 hours ago
 Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face you ..

Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face your fleet'

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan