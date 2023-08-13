Open Menu

NA Speaker Condemns Terrorists' Attacks On Army In Gwadar, Bajaur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2023 | 10:30 PM

NA Speaker condemns terrorists' attacks on Army in Gwadar, Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Sunday condemned the attack by terrorists on the convoy of security forces in Gwadar and Bajaur.

The Speaker expressed regret over the martyrdom of Sepoy Mohammad Shoaib during the encounter of security forces against terrorists in Bajaur, a news release said.

The Speaker expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Sepoy Mohammad Shoaib.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said, "Inimical elements are trying to sabotage the peace of the country. The whole nation is standing like a leaden wall with its security forces in the war against terrorism.

" The Speaker underlined that the enemy could not alter the unshakable spirit of the security forces against terrorism through their nefarious intentions.

On the occasion of Independence Day celebrations, he said the hostile elements wanted to sabotage the peace of the country through their clandestine designs.

The National Assembly Speaker also prayed to the Almighty to raise the ranks of martyred Sepoy Mohammad Shoaib and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear his irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Attack National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Gwadar Independence Sunday Family

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

3 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

3 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

4 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

4 hours ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

5 hours ago
UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

5 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

6 hours ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

6 hours ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan