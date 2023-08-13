NA Speaker condemns terrorists' attacks on Army in Gwadar, Bajaur

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Sunday condemned the attack by terrorists on the convoy of security forces in Gwadar and Bajaur.

The Speaker expressed regret over the martyrdom of Sepoy Mohammad Shoaib during the encounter of security forces against terrorists in Bajaur, a news release said.

The Speaker expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Sepoy Mohammad Shoaib.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said, "Inimical elements are trying to sabotage the peace of the country. The whole nation is standing like a leaden wall with its security forces in the war against terrorism.

" The Speaker underlined that the enemy could not alter the unshakable spirit of the security forces against terrorism through their nefarious intentions.

On the occasion of Independence Day celebrations, he said the hostile elements wanted to sabotage the peace of the country through their clandestine designs.

The National Assembly Speaker also prayed to the Almighty to raise the ranks of martyred Sepoy Mohammad Shoaib and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear his irreparable loss.