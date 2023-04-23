ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Zahoor Hussain Khosa.

In his condolence message, Speaker and Deputy Speaker paid tribute to late Mir Zahoor Hussain Khosa's political and social services, saying that the late Khosa was an astute politician.

The Speaker and deputy expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family.