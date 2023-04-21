UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Condole Loss Of Lives In Bus Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 12:40 AM

NA Speaker condole loss of lives in bus accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Thursday expressed their deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious human lives as a result of the accident on the highway of the bus going to Lahore.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their condolences to the bereaved families, a news release said.

The Speaker and the Deputy Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty for the forgiveness of the deceased and to give the family members courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and instructed the concerned authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

