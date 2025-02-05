NA Speaker Condoles Death Of Karim Aga, Pays Tribute To His Impeccable Social Services
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the spiritual leader of the Ismaili community and founder of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), Prince Karim Aga Khan.
He termed his demise an irreparable loss and a profound tragedy that has left the entire nation in mourning.
While paying tribute to Prince Karim Aga Khan's extraordinary contributions, Ayaz Sadiq described him as a visionary, philanthropist, and a leader of social welfare.
"Under his leadership, AKDN successfully completed numerous projects in education, healthcare, and social development across Pakistan and the world, benefiting future generations", Ayaz Sadiq added.
He said that Prince Karim Aga Khan's tireless efforts for the upliftment of underprivileged and middle-class communities will always be remembered.
His contributions to education, healthcare, and human development are truly commendable, he added.
Further, he highlighted that AKDN's services in Pakistan’s remote and underdeveloped regions are a testament to Prince Karim Aga Khan’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people of Pakistan.
Honouring his legacy, Ayaz Sadiq highlighted Prince Karim Aga Khan's contributions to promoting peace, love, tolerance, and coexistence. "His teachings and social services are an inspiration for us all", he added.
Ayaz Sadiq extended his heartfelt condolences to Prince Karim Aga Khan’s family, the Ismaili community, and his followers.
He also offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength and patience for the bereaved family and all those mourning this great loss during this difficult time.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Speaker condoles death of Karim Aga, pays tribute to his impeccable social services5 minutes ago
-
Grateful to Pakistan’s govt, people for unwavering support on ‘Kashmir Cause’: Nakhshbandi5 minutes ago
-
VTC for women set up in Lachi6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan vows to stand with Kashmiri people: Speakers6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest thief, recover stolen money6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Katlang and Bannu6 minutes ago
-
Event held to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day15 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Women University15 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in befitting manner16 minutes ago
-
Mirza Mushtaq slams India's HR abuses in Kashmir on 'Solidarity Day', demands true picture16 minutes ago
-
IUB Head emphasizes need for swift Int'l action, youth-led awareness on Kashmir cause16 minutes ago
-
KP stands for oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK amid mammoth rallies, demonstrations on solidarity day16 minutes ago