NA Speaker condoles death of Karim Aga, pays tribute to his impeccable social services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the spiritual leader of the Ismaili community and founder of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), Prince Karim Aga Khan.

He termed his demise an irreparable loss and a profound tragedy that has left the entire nation in mourning.

While paying tribute to Prince Karim Aga Khan's extraordinary contributions, Ayaz Sadiq described him as a visionary, philanthropist, and a leader of social welfare.

"Under his leadership, AKDN successfully completed numerous projects in education, healthcare, and social development across Pakistan and the world, benefiting future generations", Ayaz Sadiq added.

He said that Prince Karim Aga Khan's tireless efforts for the upliftment of underprivileged and middle-class communities will always be remembered.

His contributions to education, healthcare, and human development are truly commendable, he added.

Further, he highlighted that AKDN's services in Pakistan’s remote and underdeveloped regions are a testament to Prince Karim Aga Khan’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people of Pakistan.

Honouring his legacy, Ayaz Sadiq highlighted Prince Karim Aga Khan's contributions to promoting peace, love, tolerance, and coexistence. "His teachings and social services are an inspiration for us all", he added.

Ayaz Sadiq extended his heartfelt condolences to Prince Karim Aga Khan’s family, the Ismaili community, and his followers.

He also offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength and patience for the bereaved family and all those mourning this great loss during this difficult time.