Open Menu

NA Speaker Condoles Death Of Riaz Pirzada’s Brother

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM

NA Speaker condoles death of Riaz Pirzada’s brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Minister for Housing and Work Riaz Hussain Pirzada’s brother, Sajjad Hussain Pirzada.

"In this moment of grief, I stand in solidarity with the bereaved family," he said in a condolence message issued here on Wednesday.

He prayed for the deceased, saying, "May Allah grant the departed soul a place in His mercy and give Riaz Hussain Pirzada and his family the patience to bear this irreparable loss."

Related Topics

National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq May Family Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after furt ..

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline

60 minutes ago
 Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

1 hour ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

2 hours ago
 Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

2 hours ago
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

2 hours ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

3 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

3 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

3 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan