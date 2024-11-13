NA Speaker condoles death of Riaz Pirzada’s brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Minister for Housing and Work Riaz Hussain Pirzada’s brother, Sajjad Hussain Pirzada.

"In this moment of grief, I stand in solidarity with the bereaved family," he said in a condolence message issued here on Wednesday.

He prayed for the deceased, saying, "May Allah grant the departed soul a place in His mercy and give Riaz Hussain Pirzada and his family the patience to bear this irreparable loss."