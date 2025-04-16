ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of father of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan.

In his message of condolence, the Speaker extended heartfelt sympathies to Senator Palwasha Khan and her family.

"I stand with Senator Palwasha Khan and her family in this time of grief," the Speaker added.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah for the elevation of the departed soul's ranks and for patience and strength for the bereaved family.