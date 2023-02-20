NA speaker condoles deaths in a boat accident near Umerkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Monday expressed their heartfelt sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in tragic capsizing of a boat in Kalankar Lake near Umerkot, Sindh province.

In their separate condolence messages, Speaker and Deputy Speaker sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.