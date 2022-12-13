UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Condoles Demise Of Chaudhry Saeed

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 10:41 PM

NA speaker condoles demise of Chaudhry Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the death of former Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Saeed.

In his condolence message to the family of Chaudhry Saeed, speaker said the sudden and most unfortunate passing away of Chaudhry Saeed has shocked him.

"We pray for the salvation and eternal peace of the departed soul," He said that Chaudhry Saeed's political and social services would always be remembered. The void created by his death cannot be filled soon. The services rendered by the deceased to the people of his constituency would always be remembered.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

