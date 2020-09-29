NA Speaker condoles demise of Kuwaiti Emir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

The Speaker, in a condolence message to the Kuwaiti government and people, said the vacuum created by the Emir's death would not be filled for a long time to come.

While paying tribute to the Kuwaiti Emir for his services for the progress of Kuwait and unity of Muslim Ummah, he said his contribution for economic and social progress of Kuwait, interfaith harmony and peaceful co-existence would always be remembered.

The government, Parliament and people of Pakistan shared the moment of grief of Kuwaiti people and leadership, he added.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family and people of Kuwait to bear the loss with fortitude.