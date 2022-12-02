UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Condoles Demise Of MNA's Brother

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 09:13 PM

NA speaker condoles demise of MNA's brother

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Friday expressed their deepest sadness and regrets over the demise of the brother of MNA Khalid Javed Warriach

In their separate condolence messages, speaker and deputy paid rich tributes to the political and social services of deceased former MNA Amjad Javed Warriach, adding that the political and social services of late Amjad Ali Waraich will always be remembered.

The void created due to the death of Khalid Javed Waraich will not be filled soon.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a high place in Jannah and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

