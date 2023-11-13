ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Monday expressed his condolences with senior journalist and member Parliamentary Reporters Association Anwar Abbas over the death of his mother.

In his condolence message, the speaker expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the demise.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.