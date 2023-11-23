Open Menu

NA Speaker Condoles Demise Of Shehzad Saeed's Father

Published November 23, 2023

NA Speaker condoles demise of Shehzad Saeed's father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Saeed Ahmed, father of Shehzad Saeed, Director Media National Assembly Secretariat.

The speaker, in his condolence message to Shehzad Saeed, said the sudden death of his father was an irreparable loss for him and other family members.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the deceased in Jinnah and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

NA Secretary Tahir Hussain, Special Secretary Syed Shamoon Hashmi, Additional Secretary Chaudhry Mubarak Ali, Additional Secretary Muhammad Mushtaq, Director General Media Zafar Sultan Khan, and other officers and staff members of the NA Secretariat also expressed their grief on the passing away of Shehzad Saeed's father and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

