ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Vice President Pakistan Peoples Party and Ex Director General Intelligence Bureau (IB) Masood Sharif Khattak.

In his condolence message to the family of the deceased, the speaker paid glowing tribute to his political and social services. The void created by his death will not be filled soon.

The speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the status of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.