NA Speaker Condoles Queen Elizabeth's Demise

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 12:00 AM

NA speaker condoles Queen Elizabeth's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to the family, friends, the people and government of Britain on the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of United Kingdom.

He stated that Pakistan would always remember the Queen for her tireless efforts to promote peace between Pakistan and India through amicable resolution of all issues including that of Jammu and Kashmir.

He recalled the day when she addressed the joint sitting of Pakistan's Parliament back in 1997 and expressed her strong desire to see a peaceful region by addressing all causes of concern.

Her Majesty's visits to Pakistan back in 1961 and then in 1997 to mark 50 years of independence of Pakistan not only reflected her affection and love for the country and its inhabitants but also echoed her strong desire to consolidate bilateral relations with Pakistan.

In recognition of Her Majesty's innumerable contributions towards strenghthening and betterment of Pakistan she was conferred with the highest civilian award of Pakistan-Nishan-i-Pakistan.

