NA Speaker Condoles Tara's Demise

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday condoled the demise of renowned comedian Ismael Tara.

In a condolence message to the family of the deceased, the Speaker expressed profound sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Tara.

He said that the artistic services of Ismael Tara would be remembered.

Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul, and grant courage and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

