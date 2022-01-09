NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Salar Khan Sanjrani, younger brother of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and his driver Muhammad Younis in a tragic road accident at Uthal, Balochistan

In a condolence message, NA Speaker expressed heartfelt condolence with Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and his family. He said that the sudden demise of Salar Khan Sanjrani was shocking and irreparable loss.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.