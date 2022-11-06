UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Congratulates Cricket Team For Qualifying Semi-finals

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani have congratulated the National Cricket Team for qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the national team has qualified for the semi-finals by playing a great game in the tournament.

He said that the team could achieve this goal due to teamwork and hoped that the team would make their way to the finals with the nation's prayers.

Zahid Akram Durrani said that the national team did not let the nation down and the nation is proud of the talented players of the national cricket team.

