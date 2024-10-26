Open Menu

NA Speaker Congratulates Justice Yahya Afridi On Taking Oath As CJP

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Justice Yahya Afridi on assuming the esteemed position of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

In a statement he expressed his best wishes for Chief Justice Afridi

The Speaker noted, "Becoming the Chief Justice of Pakistan is both a tremendous honor and a profound responsibility, one that Justice Afridi will undoubtedly uphold with wisdom and integrity."

He further remarked, "Fair and effective system of justice is essential for a thriving democracy and for the nation's progress."

Ayaz Sadiq stressed the importance of justice in sustaining any society, expressing optimism that Justice Afridi would strengthen the judicial system in alignment with Pakistan’s constitution and legal framework.

While highlighting the role of the parliament, he said, "The parliament is a beacon of hope and the voice of 250 million Pakistanis", adding that the Chief Justice’s appointment was made in accordance with constitutional provisions, public opinion, and the national interest.

The Speaker reiterated, "Adherence to the Constitution is a fundamental duty of every citizen, and that all state institutions should fulfill their constitutional roles responsibly to contribute to the country’s development."

The Speaker also extended prayers for Justice Yahya Afridi’s success as the Chief Justice of Pakistan, expressing confidence that he would ensure the provision of prompt and impartial justice for all.

More Stories From Pakistan