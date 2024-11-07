NA Speaker Congratulates Muhammad Asif On Third World Snooker Championship Win
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday congratulated Muhammad Asif on his remarkable achievement of winning the World Snooker Championship for the third time.
Commending Asif's dedication and hard work, the Speaker expressed his best wishes for his future endeavors.
In his message the Speaker praised Muhammad Asif as a talented athlete who has once again brought honor to Pakistan.
Ayaz Sadiq said that the nation takes pride in athletes like Muhammad Asif and voiced confidence that he will continue to bring further glory to the country with his outstanding performance in the future.
Recent Stories
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two car lifters arrested; six stolen vehicles recovered2 minutes ago
-
PM stresses further deepening Pakistan-Turkiye trade, defence cooperation3 minutes ago
-
Breast cancer awareness seminar held at KMU3 minutes ago
-
IT parks set to become hubs of innovation, generate job opportunities for youth13 minutes ago
-
Police nab two dacoit, recover looted valuables13 minutes ago
-
Speakers emphasize promotion of ethical journalism at seminar held in KKU Karak13 minutes ago
-
Couple awarded life term13 minutes ago
-
CDA begins swift development on Serena Chowk Interchange23 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with seven motorcycles23 minutes ago
-
Police Lines’ blast; accused shares astonishing revelations: Police23 minutes ago
-
Classes for agrochemical licenses begin in Sialkot23 minutes ago
-
Regional Incharge SEPA visits ultrafiltration plant33 minutes ago