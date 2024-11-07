NA Speaker congratulates Muhammad Asif on third world snooker championship win

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday congratulated Muhammad Asif on his remarkable achievement of winning the World Snooker Championship for the third time.

Commending Asif's dedication and hard work, the Speaker expressed his best wishes for his future endeavors.

In his message the Speaker praised Muhammad Asif as a talented athlete who has once again brought honor to Pakistan.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the nation takes pride in athletes like Muhammad Asif and voiced confidence that he will continue to bring further glory to the country with his outstanding performance in the future.