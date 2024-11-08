Open Menu

NA Speaker Congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team On Historic Win

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Friday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on their historic One Day International (ODI) victory over Australia.

The Speaker conveyed his best wishes for the national team, commending their outstanding performance.

Pakistan defeated Australia by nine wickets on their home ground in a remarkable feat.

Ayaz Sadiq specifically praised the impressive performances of Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, and Haris Rauf, highlighting their pivotal roles in securing the victory.

The Speaker expressed hope that the team’s exceptional form in the ODI match will continue in future games, adding that the national cricket team has the potential to win against any opponent, underscoring Pakistan's strength in international cricket.

