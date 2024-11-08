NA Speaker Congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team On Historic Win
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Friday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on their historic One Day International (ODI) victory over Australia.
The Speaker conveyed his best wishes for the national team, commending their outstanding performance.
Pakistan defeated Australia by nine wickets on their home ground in a remarkable feat.
Ayaz Sadiq specifically praised the impressive performances of Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, and Haris Rauf, highlighting their pivotal roles in securing the victory.
The Speaker expressed hope that the team’s exceptional form in the ODI match will continue in future games, adding that the national cricket team has the potential to win against any opponent, underscoring Pakistan's strength in international cricket.
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Quetta's cleanliness improved after outsourcing solid waste management: Shafqaat23 seconds ago
-
University of Sargodha hosts session on journalistic ethics27 seconds ago
-
Four child beggars taken into protective custody34 seconds ago
-
Timely completion of wheat sowing stressed36 seconds ago
-
PM congratulates Green Shirts over ODI win against Australia11 minutes ago
-
Teachers’ strike continues with 298 Karak teachers suspended11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter20 minutes ago
-
Planning minister chairs meeting on Pakistan-UK Education Gateway Phase-221 minutes ago
-
Advisor Health inaugurates province’s largest Neonatal Care Unit in Swabi21 minutes ago
-
Police arrested proclaimed offender21 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment30 minutes ago
-
Lahore Traffic Police intensifies smog crackdown31 minutes ago