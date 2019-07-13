NA Speaker Congratulates Parliamentary Cricket Team On Victory
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday congratulated Pakistan Parliamentary cricket team for its victory against Bangladesh in final of Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup in London.
In a message, he specially congratulated Ali Amin Gandapur and Ali Zahid for exhibiting excellent performance.
Meanwhile Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also congratulated the Parliamentary team for winning the world cup.
In a separate message, he appreciated the performance of Parliamentary team in the tournament. The credit of winning goes to Captain and entire team. A balanced team was finalized after completing trials.
He said the first international tournament helped strengthening parliamentary diplomacy.