UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker Congratulates Parliamentary Cricket Team On Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 02:45 PM

NA speaker congratulates Parliamentary cricket team on victory

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday congratulated Pakistan Parliamentary Cricket team for its victory against Bangladesh in final of Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup in London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday congratulated Pakistan Parliamentary cricket team for its victory against Bangladesh in final of Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup in London.

In a message, he specially congratulated Ali Amin Gandapur and Ali Zahid for exhibiting excellent performance.

Meanwhile Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also congratulated the Parliamentary team for winning the world cup.

In a separate message, he appreciated the performance of Parliamentary team in the tournament. The credit of winning goes to Captain and entire team. A balanced team was finalized after completing trials.

He said the first international tournament helped strengthening parliamentary diplomacy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket National Assembly World Bangladesh London Cuban Peso Sunday

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz reacts to PM Imran's Sicilian mafia' ..

55 seconds ago

Iraq's former prime minister Abadi hints at comeba ..

57 seconds ago

26 killed in deadly Somalia hotel siege

59 seconds ago

Building of 112 Ukraine Broadcaster Shelled From G ..

1 minute ago

S.Africa mulls revoking extradition of ex-Mozambiq ..

42 minutes ago

Dutch tourist killed in Malaysia cave floods, guid ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.