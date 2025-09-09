NA Speaker Congratulates Rana Sanaullah On Senate Victory
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday extended sincere congratulations to Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah on his victory in the Senate elections.
In his message, the Speaker stated that Rana Sanaullah’s victory is a testament to the trust and confidence placed in him by the party leadership and members of the Punjab Assembly.
He further remarked that the inclusion of a seasoned and astute leader like Rana Sanaullah in the Senate would bode well for the strength and continuity of parliamentary democracy.
The Speaker stated that the success of leaders committed to parliamentary traditions and democratic values is a guarantee of political stability in the country. He noted that Rana Sanaullah’s inclusion in the Senate would strengthen effective legislation and further amplify the public voice.
Extending his best wishes, the Speaker said that Rana Sanaullah’s presence in the Upper House would be a positive step for parliamentary democracy.
Recent Stories
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant
Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari
Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two drug suppliers sentenced to imprisonment3 minutes ago
-
Depts must act urgently to prevent dengue outbreak: ADCG3 minutes ago
-
Dengue prevention, 13 high-risk union councils focused3 minutes ago
-
NA speaker congratulates Rana Sanaullah on Senate victory3 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing13 minutes ago
-
Line staff IESCO’s valuable assets, safety top priority: CEO Engr. Khalid13 minutes ago
-
Food, clean water, medical relief being ensured for flood victims: Commissioner23 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz condemns Israeli bombing in Doha, assures full support to Qatar23 minutes ago
-
COIED disposes 103 in Aug 202533 minutes ago
-
Turkish Defence Minister calls on Prime Minister33 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in police encounter33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan denounces Israeli attack on Doha, says DPM Ishaq Dar43 minutes ago