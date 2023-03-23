NA Speaker Congratulates Shamoon Hashmi for receiving prestigious award

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Thursday warmly felicitated Additional Secretary National Assembly Syed Shamoon Hashmi for receiving the Presidential pride of performance award on the occasion of Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Thursday warmly felicitated Additional Secretary National Assembly Syed Shamoon Hashmi for receiving the Presidential pride of performance award on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

In their congratulatory messages, they said that the whole staff of the National Assembly was jubilious that Additional Secretary Syed Shamoon Hashmi was awarded pride of performance in recognition of his services for promoting national language, culture, heritage, and people's rights.

They also said that the marvellous services of Syed Shamoon Hashmi have set the highest standards to be followed by all staff of the National Assembly.

They also expressed that this award is an acknowledgement of the services of Syed Shamoon Hashmi who has been a renowned national host and prolific writer.

It is pertinent to mention that Syed Shamoon Hashmi claims an illustrious career, spanning over three decades of services on Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and the print and electronic media at large for the promotion of national language, culture, heritage, literature and people's rights.

He has been an ardent advocate of Urdu, immaculate comp�re, seasoned bureaucrat, author, columnist and staunch supporter of democracy and women's rights, Hashmi has various accolades to his name.

By means of his articulate urdu and eloquence of speech, he has kept the glorious tradition of ptv alive as the true campaigner of the national language.

He was also deservingly awarded the coveted PTV Award in the category of Best Compere in 2004.

His programme, currently on air on PTV, "Raat Gaye" is well-received among Urdu lovers around the world.

Furthermore, Syed Shamoon Hashmi has stayed at the forefront, both at times of a national crisis and a national celebration.

His commitment to the national service, flair for Urdu and dexterity with words was met with acknowledgment, when he was awarded "Tamgha-e-Eissar" by the President of Pakistan for leading the earthquake relief tv telethon "Dard Ashna" in 2006.

He also led the efforts for raising funds for the flood victims in 2001, 2010 and 2011 and raised his voice when the nation faced an unprecedented security crisis on the eastern borders.

Besides, he has conceived, anchored, scripted and moderated multiple genre of television programmes, ranging from quiz shows, telethons, musical recitals, talk shows, gender-based programmes and documentaries.

His services to the promotion of Urdu have been noteworthy.

He successfully organized the first International Urdu Conference in 2005.

The Conference was a huge diplomatic success as it attracted delegates from 15 countries, including the then Crown Prince of Jordan and the Vice President of Mauritius.

While his written expression has established him as a distinguished author, he enjoys widespread readership from people of all ages. His articles and columns are widely published in literary journals and leading national newspapers.

Being an ardent advocate of democracy and women's rights, his first-ever book records the evolution of Women's Parliamentary Struggle in Pakistan which received immense appreciation and acclaim from national and international quarters.

His second book of Urdu prose, titled "Guftugu" is under publication.

In recognition of his meritorious services on the electronic media and the Pakistan National Television, especially for promoting the national language, literature, culture and arts, Syed Shamoon Ashraf Hashmi was conferred with the Pride of Performance by President of Pakistan.

Syed Shamoon Hashmi also served for the people affected by the floods in the country including 2001-2010.