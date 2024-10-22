NA Speaker Constitutes 12-member Special Committee To Nominate Next CJP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Monday constituted a 12 member Special Parliamentary Committee to nominate the next Chief Justice of Pakistan for three-years term.
The committee, established following the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, includes representatives from both the National Assembly and the Senate.
The committee includes Khawaja Muhammad Asif,MNA; Ahsan Iqbal, MNA; Shaista Pervaiz Malik, MNA; Raja Pervez Ashraf, MNA; Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA; Rana Ansar, MNA; Gohar Ali Khan,MNA; Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza,MNA; Senator Farooq Hameed Naik; Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar; Senator Syed Ali Zafar and Senator Kamran Murtaza.
