ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has constituted a special committee to investigate a controversial audio leak purportedly involving Najam Nisar, the son of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

The audio, which captures Najam Nisar allegedly discussing an exchange of Rs. 12 million for an election ticket from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has caused a stir in political circles and raised concerns about the selection process for electoral candidates and political parties' credibility.

According to a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani has been designated as the committee's chairman.

Along with him, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Chaudhary Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Syed Hussain Tariq, Naz Baloch, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Wajiha Qamar and Dr Muhammad Afzal Dhandhla are the committee members.

The committee has the authority to solicit assistance from any investigative institution as they carry out their thorough inquiry. Their goal is to investigate the matter comprehensively and release their report to the public once they have concluded their comprehensive investigation.