NA Speaker Constitutes Special Committee To Probe Into Audio Leaks Of Najam Saqib

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2023 | 02:11 PM

MNA Muhammad Aslam Bhootani will be the Chairman of this Special Committee, while Khalid Hussain Magsi, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Naz Baloch, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Muhammad Abu Bakkar, Syed Hussain Tariq, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Wajiha Qamar and Dr. Muhammad Afzal Dhandlah will be its members.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2023) Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has constituted a Special Committee of the Assembly to probe into the audio leaks of Najam Saqib, the son of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar.

MNA Muhammad Aslam Bhootani will be the Chairman of this Special Committee, while Khalid Hussain Magsi, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Naz Baloch, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Muhammad Abu Bakkar, Syed Hussain Tariq, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Wajiha Qamar and Dr. Muhammad Afzal Dhandlah will be its members.

The Special Committee will take assistance from any institution and investigation agency for probe and inquiry into the Audio Leaks and submit its report to the National Assembly after completion of comprehensive investigation.

