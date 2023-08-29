Open Menu

NA Speaker Declares Holding General Elections Peacefully As Key To Democratic Stability, Continuity

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

NA Speaker declares holding general elections peacefully as key to democratic stability, continuity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bhugti called on National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, the matters pertaining to hold general elections peacefully were deliberated upon in detail.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf also extended felicitation to Sarfraz Ahmed Bhugti for his selection as Federal Minister.

The Speaker also expressed his confidence that interim government would take all possible initiatives to ensure general elections to be held peacefully.

Interim Federal Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bhugti appreciated Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf for his concern for general elections.

He also said, "Election Commission of Pakistan is assured for full cooperation for holding general elections."

