NA speaker denounces desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday denounced the desecration and burning of a copy of the Holy Quran during a protest in Stockholm, Sweden, describing it as the biggest threat to world's peace.

In a statement, the speaker and deputy speaker said the heinous act of desecration of the Holy Quran has hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims all over the world.

They said that islam is a peaceful religion and respects the teachings and beliefs of all religions.

The speaker said that no one can be allowed to desecrate the holy books belonging to other religions under the guise of freedom of expression.

He said that these kinds of heinous incidents create hatred for each other.

They emphasized the need to take immediate action against the elements involved in this heinous act.