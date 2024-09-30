NA Speaker Denounces Growing Israeli Adventurism In Middle East
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has strongly condemned Israel’s increasing adventurism in the middle East, while stating, “Such actions jeopardize regional peace & threaten global security.”
The Speaker expressed profound grief over the ongoing loss of innocent civilian lives, including women and children, due to Israeli military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.
“This growing Israeli adventurism is a blatant breach of human rights and a direct threat to the stability and peace of the Middle East,” said the Speaker in a statement here on Monday.
He lamented that nations which claim to uphold democracy, justice, and human rights are silent which is dismaying.
Speaker Sadiq urged the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organizations, and world powers, to take immediate notice of the situation and intervene to stop Israel’s continued brutality. He also extended his condolences to the people of Lebanon who have lost their lives.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the people of Gaza and Lebanon, affirming that Pakistan will continue to advocate for the protection of human rights and for the restoration of peace in the region.
