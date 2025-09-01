NA Speaker denounces robbery at MNA Dr Vankwani’s residence NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed deep concern over the robbery at the residence of Member of the National Assembly Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

Extending his sympathies to Dr.

Vankwani, the Speaker strongly condemned the incident and urged swift legal action against those responsible.

He voiced alarm over the forcible entry of three armed foreign nationals into the home of a minority MNA during the night, describing the event as deeply troubling and a serious breach of security.