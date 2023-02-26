UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Dept Speaker Saddened Over Migrant Boat Tragedy In Italy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani Sunday expressed sadness and sorrow on the loss of innocent life including women and children in an accident on a Migrant boat in Italy.

In a message, they said that this loss of innocent life is a tragedy and those world human rights organisations should take cognizance of the tragic situation.

They said that those migrants who lost their lives belonged to developing nations migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and several other countries.

They said that it is really saddening to know that some innocent children and women are hit by this tragedy as so far reported deaths have crossed forty-five individuals deaths.

They prayed for departed souls and the early recovery of injured migrants.

