ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani conveyed their condolences to Tariq Virk, a senior journalist and General Secretary of the Rawalpindi islam Union of Journalists (RIUJ), on the loss of his sister.

In a statement released on Friday, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their heartfelt sympathy to Tariq Virk, stating that they share his and his family's grief during this difficult time.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a high place in Jannat al-Firdous and to bestow patience upon the bereaved family to endure this irreparable loss.