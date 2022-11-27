NA Speaker, deputy condole deaths in AJK jeep accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday expressed deepest sadness and regret over the jeep accident that occurred in Neelum Valley in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) which resulted in the death and injury of several people.

In their condolence messages, the speaker and deputy speaker expressed their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. They also directed the concerned authorities to provide them with the best medical facilities.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased a high place in Jannah and give courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

The incident occurred in the Chhari locality of Dudhnial, Neelum Valley, AJK on Sunday when the jeep fell into a 300ft-deep dry nullah.