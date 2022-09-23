UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Congratulates Saudi Arabia On 92nd National Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker Friday extended their felicitations to the citizens and leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its 92nd national day.

The NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in his message congratulated the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince Deputy Prime Minister/Defense Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Chairman of the Shura Council Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, Royal Family and the Saudi people.

"Saudi Arabia is moving ahead of time when it comes to progress, prosperity and welfare of its people under the visionary and farsighted leadership of the Kingdom", the Speaker remarked.

He asserted that Pakistan always cherished its brotherly ties with the Kingdom. Both the countries always supported and stood side by side through thick and thin.

The NA Speaker said humanitarian assistance extended by the Kingdom and the people to flood-ravaged Pakistanis in the wake of devastating floods was highly appreciable and reflected the love and affection of the brotherly people of the country.

He also emphasized regular high-level exchanges between the parliaments of the two countries as it would further cement the bond of friendship and open new avenues of cooperation in all fields of mutual interest.

On the occasion, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani while extending his felicitations to Saudi leadership and its people remarked that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are tied in deep-rooted bonds of faith, culture, and history.

He said that the Parliaments of both countries can play a vital role in strengthening bilateral ties and bringing both countries closer.

He thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan in these difficult times and for assistance to flood-affected people.

