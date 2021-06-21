(@FahadShabbir)

National Assembly, Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Senator Usman Khan Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :National Assembly, Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Senator Usman Khan Kakar.

In their condolence messages, they said Usman Khan Kakar was a patriotic political and social leader.

They said his services rendered for the people of Balochistan would always be remembered and vacuum created by his death would never be fulfilled.

In another condolence message, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also expressed grief over the sad demise of Usman Kakar.

He prayed for the departed soul and the bereaved family.