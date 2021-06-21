UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker, Deputy Expresses Condolences Over Former Senator's Demise

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:50 PM

NA Speaker, Deputy expresses condolences over former Senator's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :National Assembly, Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Senator Usman Khan Kakar.

In their condolence messages, they said Usman Khan Kakar was a patriotic political and social leader.

They said his services rendered for the people of Balochistan would always be remembered and vacuum created by his death would never be fulfilled.

In another condolence message, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also expressed grief over the sad demise of Usman Kakar.

He prayed for the departed soul and the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Rashid Usman Khan Family Sad

Recent Stories

Entry to Arts Council without covid vaccination ha ..

4 minutes ago

Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first agai ..

17 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

31 minutes ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

34 minutes ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

35 minutes ago

DLD adopts and recommends WELL Health-Safety Ratin ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.