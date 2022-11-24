NA speaker, deputy felicitate new COAS, CJCSC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and his deputy Zahid Akram Durrani on Thursday felicitated newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

The speaker and the deputy speaker congratulated the Federal government for promoting the most capable and talented generals of Pakistan Army on key posts after following the established procedure and merit.

They said both the promoted soldiers had already served on important positions in the army. They expressed the hope that Pakistan Army would emerge as a stronger and more active organization than before under the new leadership.