NA Speaker, Deputy Felicitates Sanjrani On His Re-election As Senate Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:26 PM

NA Speaker, Deputy felicitates Sanjrani on his re-election as Senate Chairman

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Qasim Khan Suri on Friday congratulated Sadiq Sanjarani on his re-election as Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Qasim Khan Suri on Friday congratulated Sadiq Sanjarani on his re-election as Chairman Senate.

In their congratulatory message, they said Sanjarani has run the upper house for three years in a very efficient manner.

They thanked the house members for providing an opportunity again to Senate Chairman to serve the country.

Asad Qaiser said Sanjarani was a seasoned politician and his victory would increase the confidence of people in the government.

Both the dignitaries congratulated the deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi and all the newly elected Senators and said that continuity of democratic process was essential for the development of the country.

They expressed the hope that the newly elected members would continue to play their role in the effective legislation process for the welfare of the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

